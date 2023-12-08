2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

New Delhi, December 8
Two men allegedly involved in a firing incident outside the residence of a former Punjab MLA at Punjabi Bagh here have been nabbed, police said on Friday.
Both the accused were shooters of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an officer said.
The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camera installed outside the residence of Deep Malhotra, a former MLA from Punjab's Faridkot. The shooters came on foot and fired multiple times, an official said.
