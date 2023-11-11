2 shot over Bathinda property row

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 10

Gursharan Singh of Kotha Guru Ka village in Bathinda shot his cousin Gurshant Singh with his licensed double-barrel gun over a property dispute this morning.

As Gurshant was heading back home after offering prayers at his neighbour’s house, Gursharan started firing from the roof of his house.

When Bhola Singh came to pick Gurshant, the accused also opened fire at the former, thus killing him on the spot.

Later, the accused also fired at villagers. Locals said Gursharan had fired more than 20 bullets. Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Gursharan had a property dispute with his uncle and his son Gurshant.

The SSP said Gurshant died on the spot after being hit by two bullets and his friend Bhola, who tried to rescue him, was also killed. He said the bullets fired by the accused hit Kuldeep and two others, who had been admitted to the Rampura hospital. After seeing heavy police force near his house, Gursharan went to his room and shot himself.