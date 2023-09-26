2 smugglers held with heroin in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 25

The police arrested two drug smugglers and seized 2 kg heroin from the possession of the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Hillori said following a tip-off, the police had put up a naka near the Makhu area.

“The officials deputed on naka duty arrested two persons, identified as Harjinder Singh of Sidhwa Bet village in Ludhiana and Nirmal Singh of Chandiwala village. The accused were travelling on a motorcycle which was without any registration number. When the vehicle was checked, 2 kg heroin was seized from it,” the Senior Superintendent of Police said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Makhu police station.

#Ferozepur