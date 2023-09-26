2 smugglers held with heroin in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, September 25
The police arrested two drug smugglers and seized 2 kg heroin from the possession of the accused.
Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Hillori said following a tip-off, the police had put up a naka near the Makhu area.
“The officials deputed on naka duty arrested two persons, identified as Harjinder Singh of Sidhwa Bet village in Ludhiana and Nirmal Singh of Chandiwala village. The accused were travelling on a motorcycle which was without any registration number. When the vehicle was checked, 2 kg heroin was seized from it,” the Senior Superintendent of Police said.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Makhu police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft
56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...
Experts review joint war doctrine
Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations
Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada
Voices concern over visa suspension