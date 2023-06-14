2 state girls among NEET-UG toppers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The first two ranks in NEET UG-2023 among female candidates have gone to Pranjal Aggarwal (4th) and Ashika Aggarwal (rank 11th), both from Punjab.

Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J, Andhra Pradesh’s Arun Bora Chakravarthi, and Tamil Nadu’s Kaustav Bauri have topped NEET UG 2023 all India merit list, in the results for medical undergraduate exams declared late on Tuesday.

Out of 20,38,596 candidates who took NEET UG 2023, 11,45,976 qualified this year. Girls outshone boys, with 6,55,599 among the 11.45 lakh qualified being females and 4,90,347 being males.

These 11.45 lakh students will compete for 1.07 lakh MBBS seats in 702 medical colleges across the country.

This makes the student seat ratio a tough 11: 1 indicating a continuing competition in medical undergraduate study space.

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 2087462 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on May 7, 2023. NEET UG 2023 was conducted in the violence hit Manipur for 8753 candidates at 34 centres located in 11 Cities on June 6.