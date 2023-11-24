2 students die in road mishap

Bathinda: Two students of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, died in a road accident on Bathinda-Badal Road. Asam M (24), a resident of Kerala, and Amrit Kurian (24) hit a pole along the road after their motorcycle skidded. They were admitted to AIIMS-Bathinda where both died during the treatment. TNS
12-year-old dies of dengue
Abohar: A 12-year-old son of a Nai Abadi resident, who works at a grocery shop, died during treatment in a private hospital in Sriganganagar on Thursday. The family said the boy had fever for the past few days, after which his platelet count nosedived. The local civil hospital staff said a report from the private hospital will be sought on Friday. OC
Debt-ridden farmer ends life
Muktsar: A 31-year-old farmer from Bhagwanpura village here, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. Jagwinder Singh reportedly consumed a poisonous substance at his fields in the morning. The deceased’s family said he was under a debt of nearly Rs 15 lakh. After he was found in the fields, he was taken to a Malout hospital and then to Bathinda, where he passed away. TNS
JEs give Rs 7.62L to relief fund
Muktsar: The Council of Junior Engineers, PSEB, contributed Rs 7,62,500 to the CM’s Relief Fund during the month of November, including a cheque worth Rs 5,000 handed over by the Council to the Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO for extending financial relief to the flood affected people of the state.
