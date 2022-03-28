2 teachers, school mgmt booked for thrashing 3-yr-old

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 27

The local police have booked two teachers besides the school management for allegedly thrashing a three-year-old student. The minor, admitted to the kindergarten a few weeks ago, reportedly pulled the mask of one of the teachers, following which he was slapped repeatedly by the two teachers. The parents of the child lodged a complaint with the police on March 19 in this regard.

Child’s father Raghuraman claimed he had admitted his son to the kindergarten situated at Bela Chowk. He said his child resisted going to the school and kept insisting that the teachers there had been thrashing him repeatedly.

Despite this, the patents kept sending the child to the kindergarten. On March 16, he received a call from the school authorities to reach the institute, where he found his child crying. On seeing the CCTV footage of the classroom, they learnt that two woman teachers had slapped him repeatedly, he said.

A case under Sections 82 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and 506 of the IPC had been registered against the two teachers and school management on Friday, said the police.