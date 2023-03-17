2 tippers laden with illegal sand seized

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 16

The police have booked a few persons following the seizure of two tippers laden with sand. As per information, a raid was conducted following inputs by officials from the Mining Department led by Ramandeep Kaur, XEN, at Nizamdin Wala village in Makhu block.

The mining team seized two tippers from the mining site. However, the accused managed to flee from the spot. The police lodged an FIR against the unidentified persons following a complaint received from the department officials under Sections 379, IPC, and the Mining and Mineral Act.

During the last 40 days, 18 FIRs have been registered in connection with illegal mining while 10 arrests have been made. Besides, 14 tractor-trailers, six tippers and two JCBs have been seized.