2 travel agents arrested for sending and engaging Indians in cybercrime in Southeast Asian countries

Chandigarh, July 3
In a major breakthrough, the cybercrime division of Punjab Police arrested two travel agents for illegally sending people to Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, read a post from the handle of Punjab DGP on X.
In a major breakthrough, Cybercrime Division of Punjab Police arrests two travel agents for illegally sending persons to #Cambodia and other South East Asian countries— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 3, 2024
The arrested persons fraudulently sent many innocent persons to Cambodia, where they were forcibly engaged in… pic.twitter.com/fHX247c9uk
The arrested persons fraudulently sent many innocent persons to Cambodia, where they were forcibly engaged in cyber slavery and centres engaged in cyber scamming Indians, the post read further.
Further investigation is ongoing to identify more such travel agents.
The post on X read: “@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per the directions of CM @BhagwantMann”
