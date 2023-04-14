2 years on, PTU to have new VC

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 13

After a gap of over two years, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Kapurthala, will soon have a new Vice-Chancellor.

Since April 2021, the VC’s post has been lying vacant and the Secretary concerned had been holding the charge. Prof Dr AK Sharma was the last regular VC of the IKGPTU.

The Board of Governors of the IKGPTU has given approval to three shortlisted candidates, Sushil Mittal, Vice-Chancellor of Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur; Harminder Bains, Director of the Panjab University regional campus, Hoshiarpur, and Siby John, Deputy Director, Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

Three names were finalised by the search-cum-selection committee to shortlist the candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor at the IKGPTU. The search committee comprised IAS officer KAP Sinha, GNDU VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Chief Secretary VK Janjua, who is the Chairman of the committee. A nominee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is also a member of the committee.

The Board of Governor will now forward the names to the Chief Minister, who will then sent these to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for shortlisting the name. “If the government and Governor are on the same page, the name, recommended by the Chief Minister, will be approved by the Governor,” said a senior government functionary.