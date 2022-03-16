2 years on, Punjab Government lifts Covid restrictions

Chandigarh, March 15
With Covid-19 cases on the decline, the Punjab Government on Tuesday lifted all restrictions related to the protocol with immediate effect.
The Department of Home Affairs and Justice issued the orders today directing all civil and police officials to remove the restrictions on the assembly of people in public places.
“Previous instructions on all Covid-related restrictions are removed with immediate effect,” the notice issued by the department said.
The orders, however, advised public to follow safety measures, including wearing of face masks, maintaining social distance besides sanitising hands and surfaces.
The curbs have been lifted nearly two years after stringent measures were brought in to curb assembly of people. The restrictions remained in place during the election campaigning as well. The state recorded 48 cases on Monday, with no deaths.
