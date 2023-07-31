Abohar: 2 youths allege torture, SHO rebuts claim

Abohar, July 30
Two youths have accused the police of torturing them at the City-1 police station here. The duo, Yashpal Singh and Robin, were admitted to the Civil Hospital yesterday.
They said they went to the market near Nehru Park around 10 pm on Friday. While they were talking to some friends, a PCR team reached there and took away their bike saying it did not carry the mandatory security number plate.
Later, they went to the police station and requested SHO Sanjeev Kumar to release their bike. They were, however, thrashed inside the police station, they alleged.
Alleging that she was also humiliated by the cops, youths’ mother Krishna Rani has demanded action against the “erring” cops.
A digital media operator said he had recorded victims’ statement, but that was forcibly deleted from his mobile phone and he was warned against making the story viral. The local journalists’ association said the issue would be taken up with the SSP on Tuesday. Terming all allegations as baseless, SHO Sanjeev Kumar said no one was tortured or humiliated.
