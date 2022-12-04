2 youths die of drug ‘overdose’ in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 3

The police have booked six persons in separate incidents of death due to “overdose”.

Three persons were booked for allegedly supplying synthetic drugs to a youth, Luvpreet Singh, resulting in his death at Chak Khiva village in Jalalabad subdivision of the district on Thursday.

Jasveer Singh of Jalla Lakhe Ke Hithar village, in his statement to the police, said his son Luvpreet had left for their agriculture field on December 1 and did not return. On December 2, a villager informed him that Luvpreet’s body was lying near a tubewell room. Jasveer alleged that Ajay Singh of Sukhera Bodla and others used to supply drugs to his son, who died due to an overdose of synthetic drug “chitta”.

In another incident, the police booked three persons — Sukhchain Singh, Jatinder Singh and Gurdev Singh — in connection with the death of a youth, Jagjit Singh, due to an “overdose” of drugs at Naurang Singh Wala village.