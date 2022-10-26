2 years of farm stir, Samyukt Kisan Morcha gives call for Raj Bhavan march on Nov 26

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

An online meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha coordination and drafting committees was held today, wherein it was decided to conduct marches to Raj Bhavans in different states on November 26, to mark two years of the historic SKM-led farmers’ agitation.

SKM leaders informed the committees today that preparations for the Raj Bhavan marches were going on and preparatory meetings were being held in all states. To give final form to the marches and to finalise the memorandum to be submitted to the Governors, it was decided to hold an SKM meeting in Delhi on November 14.

During this meeting, the SKM will finalise its guidelines, on which discussion is going on among members of the coordination and drafting committees, said an official

press release.

The SKM meeting condemned the changes being made by the Central government to the rules of the Forest Conservation Act. The SKM decided to extend solidarity to the tribal organisations who will observe Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary on November 15.

The meeting mourned the death of Paramjeet Singh, who made a big contribution to the farmers’ struggle.

Today’s meeting was attended by Hannan Mollah, Dr Darshan Pal, Yudhvir Singh, Medha Patkar, Rajaram Singh, Atul Kumar Anjan, Satyavan, Dr Ashok Dhawale, Avik Saha, Sukhdev Singh, Raminder Singh, Vikas Shishir and Dr Sunilam.

#samyukt kisan morcha