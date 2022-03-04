2 yrs on, cooking cost of mid-day meal unchanged

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 3

Despite steep hike in prices of various grocery items, such as refined oil, gram flour, pulses and condiments, the cooking cost of mid-day meal per student has not been revised for last two years.

Status of key food schemes reviewed Chandigarh: The Punjab State Food Commission held a review meeting to take stock of the current status of implementation of all major schemes, including mid-day meal scheme, under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

Notably, the mid-day meal is provided to students of primary (I to V) and upper primary (VI to VIII) classes in all government schools. Further, the meal is being provided to students of pre-primary classes also and that too without getting any government funds.

The cooking cost was last revised on May 15, 2020. It was increased from Rs 4.48 to Rs 4.97 per student for primary classes and Rs 6.71 to Rs 7.45 per student for upper primary classes. The Centre and state governments fund the scheme at a 60:40 ratio.

On this, some teachers said the prices of groceries and vegetables were increasing, but the authorities were not bothered to hike the cooking cost of mid-day meal per student. “We appeal to the state government to look into the matter,” said some teachers.

Keemat Charaya, an activist of the Muktsar Elementary Teachers’ Union, said: “Everyone is being hit by inflation. The authorities concerned should revise the cooking cost of mid-day meal. They can compare the prices of refined oil, pulses and seasonal vegetables in 2020 and 2022. Further, the schools are providing mid-day meal to pre-primary students too without getting any extra funds.”

On this, Harjeet Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (Primary), Muktsar, said: “We have not received any representation in this regard. If the teachers give us in writing, we will forward their demand to the high ups.”

The money is provided to the schools to buy groceries and provide mid-day meal to the students six days a week.