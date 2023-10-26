20 Abohar BJP leaders jump the ship, join AAP

Abohar, October 25
At least 20 leaders and workers of the BJP joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at a ceremony held at former MLA Arun Narang’s residence here on Tuesday. This is being seen as a part of the campaign to give AAP a ‘saffron look’ after the party appointed Narang as the halqa in-charge recently.
According to information, BJP South Mandal president Davinder Singh, alias Kaka, along with other office-bearers of the unit — Praveen Tank, Shubham Aggarwal, Vishnu Aggarwal, Ashwani Bhargava, Manjeet Ram, Samar Danewalia, Kapil Bansal, Gagan Bajwa, Yuvraj Singh Rawal, Himanshu Nagori and Sandeep Luthra — were inducted into AAP in the presence of several regional leaders. Narang said these leaders joining AAP would strengthen the organisational set-up of the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...