20 Abohar BJP leaders jump the ship, join AAP

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 25

At least 20 leaders and workers of the BJP joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at a ceremony held at former MLA Arun Narang’s residence here on Tuesday. This is being seen as a part of the campaign to give AAP a ‘saffron look’ after the party appointed Narang as the halqa in-charge recently.

According to information, BJP South Mandal president Davinder Singh, alias Kaka, along with other office-bearers of the unit — Praveen Tank, Shubham Aggarwal, Vishnu Aggarwal, Ashwani Bhargava, Manjeet Ram, Samar Danewalia, Kapil Bansal, Gagan Bajwa, Yuvraj Singh Rawal, Himanshu Nagori and Sandeep Luthra — were inducted into AAP in the presence of several regional leaders. Narang said these leaders joining AAP would strengthen the organisational set-up of the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

