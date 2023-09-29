20 cows die mysteriously in Batala

Tribune News Service

Batala, September 28

Tension gripped the city after 20 cows housed at a gaushala died last night under mysterious circumstances.

Ten cows suddenly took ill in the Dainik Prarthana Sabha around 10 pm on Wednesday. This count increased to 20 till this evening.

A spokesman of the Sabha said he noticed some cows dropping dead after consuming fodder. “Slowly more animals started dying. It was then that we decided to inform the police. It’s for the police to see whether there’s foul play or not,” he said.

SSP Ashwini Gotyal said, “We are trying to establish whether these were poisoned or they died after some people might have inadvertently fed them with pesticide-laced fodder. Samples have been sent to the laboratory.”