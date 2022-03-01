20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, February 28

The parents of some students stuck in strife-torn Ukraine have accused the Kharkiv National Medical University authorities of failing to take timely action in sending the pupils back home.

They also blamed the Indian Embassy officials in Ukraine and the MEA for the chaos. They alleged the situation was worsening with each passing day and the authorities were not doing enough to evacuate Indians. Nearly 20 students from the district are stuck in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Ranjeet Singh, whose daughter is a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv university, said, “A few days before Russian invasion, the university authorities issued an order that the classes won’t be held online. It led us to believe the situation is not that grave. The Indian Embassy officials didn’t take a swift action. Our government missed warning signs.”

It was only after local immigration agents approached the university authorities, the latter allowed the students to return. “The airfare had spiked to Rs 70,000 from Rs 25,000. I tried to book a ticket to get my daughter back home, but it was too late,” he said.

Anil Pasricha, a trader, whose son is a fifth-year MBBS student, said, “The university charges about $2,400 (Rs 1.8 lakh) per semester and the new session begins in February. Fearing loss of revenue, the authorities didn’t allow students to return.”

Stay calm, says MEA

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has advised its citizens to remain calm and not exhibit aggression at railway stations. “We expect delays in train schedules, even cancellation at times and long queues,” the Embassy said in an advisory.

