20 injured in four accidents in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 4

Almost 20 persons were injured and admitted to the Abohar Civil Hospital after four separate accidents.

Multiple persons were injured, of whom 12 were identified, when a truck overturned after its rear tyre deflated near Pallu on the mega highway today. The truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, was ferrying about 50 persons from the Arniwala Hanuman temple to set up a bhandara (free kitchen) at Salasar Dham. As doctors in Pallu were on strike, all injured persons were brought to the Abohar Civil Hospital. Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa Samiti volunteers also reached the hospital to provide relief work. The doctors referred critically injured Kashmir Kaur and Kuldeep Singh to Faridkot.

Sandeep, Suman Rani and Naina Devi were injured when the driver of a car coming from Jalalabad reportedly lost control and the vehicle collided with a bullock cart near Nihalkhera village on the Abohar-Fazilka stretch of the highway. All of them were brought to the Civil Hospital.

Harbhagwan Singh, Kaka Singh and Sukhchain Singh of Ghuriana village were grievously injured when a truck reportedly hit their motorcycle with such impact that they jumped in the air and fell on a car, which also collided with the truck. The victims were going to Kallarkhera village. They have been referred to a higher hospital.

Mohammad Saleem was injured when two trucks, coming from Faridkot and Gujarat, collided head-on near the Alamgarh terminal here.

