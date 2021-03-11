20 new Covid cases, one death in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 25
After a lull of almost three months, the state has witnessed a slight increase in cases over the past week. However, the number of fatalities and hospitalisation is low.
As per the Covid bulletin, the state reported 20 cases and one death on Monday. Since April 1, the state has reported four deaths and 349 cases. At present, five patients are on oxygen support and there are 167 active cases in the state. The state has reported 7.59 lakh cases and 17,748 deaths so far. —
