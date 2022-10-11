20% rise in psychiatric disorder cases in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 10

The World Mental Health Day observed on October 10 every year has gained more importance in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Many people went through stress due to the lockdown and its aftermath can be witnessed to date.

Dr Ranjive Mahajan, Head, Department of Psychiatry, Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, said, “The pandemic took a toll on mental health of the masses. An increase of 20 to 25 per cent has been witnessed in mental illness cases during the pandemic in the state.” He added that most psychiatric disorders start before the age of 25 years and early treatment often results in good outcome.

“The lockdown led to long-term effects on mental health of people from medical background, students, teachers or working professionals,” said Dr Mahajan, adding that another pattern observed, especially among students, was toothache related to anxiety.

Stress and toothache often go hand in hand and increases over the time, he said.

Dr Sharanbir Singh, a city-based dentist, said: “I regularly get patients complaining of stress related toothache. The number increases during examinations. All such patients are given a minimal treatment and are referred to a psychiatrist.”

Dr BP Mishra, Head, Department of Clinical Psychology, said such issues could be treated with diagnosis and professional assistance. “It is important to remove the stigma associated with mental disorders. All patients do not require medication. They can be treated through family therapy, psychotherapy, counselling and personality development,” said Dr Mishra.

Remove stigma