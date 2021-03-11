20 suspects detained in raids on 3 Mohali societies

Mohali, June 9

As many as 20 suspicious persons were rounded up during a search by police from three districts — Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali and Ropar — at three prominent housing societies here today. Seven weapons, 18 gm opium and Rs 21 lakh in cash were seized, while 10 vehicles were impounded in the operation.

Turning heat on gangsters While police denied searches were linked to Moosewala’s murder, it seemed to be part of intensified action against gangsters. The four shooters who killed YAD leader Vicky Middukhera last year had stayed in Jal Vayu Towers Operation Will continue We had information about some tenants staying without verification. We have begun the operation from three societies and it will continue in the coming days. — Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Ropar DIG

Taking everyone by surprise, policemen in combat gear and bulletproof vests cordoned off Acme Eden Court on the Kharar-Landran road, Jal Vayu Towers in Kharar and Homeland Heights, Sector 77, Mohali, around 5 am. Hundreds of cops searched flats in the high-rise apartment blocks for suspects. Two of the three housing societies had been on the police radar after gangsters had taken refuge there in Mohali.

Ropar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said: “Police had received information that some tenants were staying there without the verification process and some of the flats had been sublet. The societies were cordoned off and a thorough search was carried out under the supervision of the SSP. We have begun the operation from three societies and it will continue in the coming days. The residents’ welfare societies have also appreciated the move.”

Meanwhile, police teams are questioning those rounded up for information on seized weapons and cash. The Income Tax Department has been informed, said the police.

While police officials denied the searches were linked to singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, the operation seems to be part of intensified action against gangsters. The four shooters who had killed Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Sector 71 on August 7 last year had stayed in a flat at Jal Vayu Towers.

Nearly 30 flats in Homeland Heights are owned by people from the Punjabi film industry. This is the second major search operation in the society in the past few days. Celebrities, realtors and businessmen, the targets of gangsters, reside in these housing societies. In the past one week, more than 400 show-cause notices have been issued to house owners in societies regarding tenant verification.