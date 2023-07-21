20 villages in Mansa under Ghaggar waters

Tribune News Service

Mansa, July 20

A big breach was reported in the Ghaggar at Bhalanwara village near Sardulgarh on Wednesday night, due to which water has entered the village.

This is fifth breach taking place in the Ghaggar at Sardulgarh in Mansa district and work on plugging these breaches has not started yet due to a huge flow of water.

The Ghaggar in Sardulgarh has been flowing at 26 feet, much over the danger mark of 21 feet here.

The flood water has entered 20 villages of Budhlada, Jhunir and Sardulgarh blocks in Mansa and 10 villages have been severely affected. People of the affected villages were shifted to relief camps.

The affected villages are Rurki, Jhanda Khurd, Birewala Dogra, Phus Mandi, Choti Riond, Gorakhnath, Sadhawala, Chak Alisher, Riund Khurd, Riund Kalan.

Mansa DC Dr Rishipal Singh said they were shifting people to relief camps and providing all facilities to them.

#Mansa