Punjab Govt dissolves 20 welfare boards, new functionaries soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The government has dissolved 20 welfare boards and said it would soon nominate new functionaries.

Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Baljit Kaur gave this information today.

The boards that have been dissolved are Kamboj Welfare Board, Bazigar and Tapprivas Welfare Board, Brahman Welfare Board, Khatri Arora Welfare Board, Dalit Welfare Board, Rai Sikh Welfare Board, Rajput Kalayan Welfare Board, Vimukat Jatti Welfare Board, Prajapat Welfare Board, Saini Welfare Board, Ramgarhia Welfare Board, Aggarwal Welfare Board, Gujjar Welfare Board, Bairagi Welfare Board, Swarankar Welfare Board, Sain Welfare Board, Punjab Muslim Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board, Kanojia Welfare Board and Masih Bhalai Board.