 20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video : The Tribune India

  • Bathinda
20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

The deceased had multiple injuries of a sharp-edged weapon on his head and neck

Akashdeep. File photo



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, September 30

A 20-year-old youth, who was on bail, was allegedly murdered by some residents of his village, Roranwali in Lambi here, on Friday night.

The deceased had multiple injuries of a sharp-edged weapon on his head and neck. The accused even dragged the body a few metres in an attempt to take it to their own house.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media in which a youth is seen carrying a sword and claiming that he alone killed the youth.

Sources said the deceased Akashdeep and the accused had an old enmity. A case of attempt to murder was registered against the deceased and some others a year and a half ago. He had come out on bail about two months ago.

Villagers said Akashdeep and family had gone to harvest guar crop in Rajasthan and returned in the evening. “The deceased's father sent him to market to buy something. However, when he was returning on a motorcycle, the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot. Some people raised an alarm. The accused also dragged the body a few metres in an attempt to take it to their own house. However, some alert residents made a video," claimed an eyewitness.

He said, "We have heard that police have booked two to three people. However, some women were also accompanying the attackers. The family has decided not to cremate the body till all the accused are booked."

Gurmeet Singh, father of the deceased, said, "A number of people in the village have seen Sarwan, Saba, Babbu, Darshan and some women of their family and a few unidentified people killing my son. I demand action against all the accused. My son and the accused had an old enmity. Akashdeep was brutally killed."

A DSP and an SHO visited the spot on Friday night.

Investigation officer SI Karamjit Singh said brothers Pushpinder Singh and Gurwinder Singh had been booked.

#Muktsar

