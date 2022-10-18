20-yr jail to youth for raping minor in Dharamkot

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 17

The District and Sessions Court of Moga has today sentenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after having found him guilty of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in Dharamkot sub-division of Moga.

On Monday, Additional District and Sessions’ Judge (fast track court) Vikrant Kumar, while agreeing to the arguments put forth by the prosecution, pronounced the order convicting Gurwinder Singh of Ghaloti village to 20-year rigorous imprisonment.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on him. If the convict fails to deposit it, he will have to undergo another year of jail term.

The Moga police had registered a case under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act against Gurwinder in August 2021. He was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The girl was rescued by the local police after few weeks of kidnapping and Gurwinder was arrested.

