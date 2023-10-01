20-yr-old youth hacked to death over old enmity in Muktsar district

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 30

A 20-year-old youth, who had come out on bail two months ago, was allegedly murdered last night by some residents of Roranwali village due to old enmity.

The victim, Akashdeep, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and suffered multiple injuries on his head and neck.

The accused have been identified as Pushpinder Singh and Gurwinder Singh.

Shockingly, the accused even dragged the body of the victim a few metres to take it to their house.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which a youth can be seen flashing a sword and claiming that he killed Akashdeep single-handedly.

Sources said the victim and the accused had an old enmity and a case of attempt to murder had been registered against the former around 18 months ago.

Villagers said Akashdeep along with his family had gone to harvest crop in Rajasthan and came back in the evening.

An eyewitness said, “Akashdeep’s father had sent him to market but he was waylaid. The accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and dragged his body for a few metres to take it to their own house. Some residents made a video of the incident.”

He said, “We heard that the police have booked only two brothers. However, several men and women were accompanying the attackers.”

Gurmeet Singh, father of the victim, said, “A number of people saw Sarwan, Saba, Babbu and Darshan attacking my son. Some women and a few unidentified persons also accompanied the attackers. Akashdeep and the accused had an old enmity.”

Killianwali SHO Karamjit Singh said, “The accused and Akashdeep had an old enmity. A case was registered around one year ago in this regard. Two brothers — Pushpinder Singh and Gurwinder Singh — have been arrested. If involvement of any other person comes out during investigation, he/she will also be booked.”

The SHO said, “The body of the victim was first taken to the Gidderbaha Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, but due to non-availability of expert, it was sent to the Muktsar Civil Hospital. However, the doctor was not present in Muktsar today. Thus, the body was taken to Faridkot.”

