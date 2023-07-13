200 kg poppy husk seized

Abohar, July 12
A team of the Khuiyansarwer police seized 200 kg poppy husk from a truck carrying onions was coming from Rajasthan to Punjab. It was stopped for checking and 200 kg poppy husk found in it.
Driver Gurvinder Singh Bhinda and his accomplice Analaveet Singh of Raniwala Malout village were arrested by the police.
