200% rise in wheat husk rates, cow shelters hit

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 26

With 200 per cent increase in “toori” (dry wheat husk) rates this time, all cow shelters (gaushalas) in the region are staring at a big problem of feeding the stray animals.

For this dry fodder, gaushalas mainly rely on donors. In April last year, a trolley carrying seven quintal of of “toori” was sold at Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,400. But this time, the price has been hiked to between 4,000 and Rs 4,500.

All gaushalas in the area are getting less than 10 per cent of “toori” in donation this time in comparison to the last year. The reason for the hike in prices is the low production of the dry fodder due to inclement weather conditions.

Expecting more hike in “toori” prices, many big farmers are stocking the wheat husk. Private traders are also offering inflated per acre rates to farmers to prepare husk from stems after harvesting wheat. Moreover, the quality of the “toori” is not good due to logging of the crop.

The management of a gaushala at Golewala village, which has 500 stray cattle, is staring at a big problem in feeding animals. The gaushala needs 5,000 quintal of wheat husk every year to feed the stray animals.