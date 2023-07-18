2001-batch IAS officer Gurkirat new Home Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

The state government today appointed 2001-batch IAS officer Gurkirat Kirpal Singh as the new Home Secretary. He will also continue to hold the charge of Secretary, Food and Supplies and Department of Mines and Geology.

He replaces Jaswinder Kaur Sandhu in the Home Department, who was given this administrative charge for 17 days, after the elevation of former Home Secretary Anurag Verma as the Chief Secretary of the state.

Among others issued transfer orders today are Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, who gets the additional charge of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, a post earlier held by Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. The three officers who were available for posting -- Priyank Bharti, Diprava Lakra and Pardeep Singh Bains -- have been given postings as Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training, Secretary, Finance and MD PIDB, and Deputy Secretary, Revenue and Rehabilitation, respectively.