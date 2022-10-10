 2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops : The Tribune India

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

Two Dalit youths were killed in a fake encounter in 2014

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

Photo for representation. — iStock

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 10

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Raj Kumar Garg has sentenced an Akali leader and two dismissed cops to rigorous life imprisonment in the Jamalpur fake encounter case of two Dalit youths in 2014.

Those sentenced include Akali leader Gurjeet Singh alias Saim, sarpanch of village Khokra, Machhiwara; Yadwinder Singh, resident of Sahjo Majra village, Machhiwara, and Ajit Singh, a resident of Garhi village, Machhiwara, Ludhiana.

Fine of Rs 1,04,000 has also been imposed. Out of the fine amount recovered, Rs 1 lakh would be paid as compensation to the victims’ family.

Two brothers Harinder Singh  (23) alias Lalli and Jatinder Singh (25) alias Goldy, residents of Bhohapur village, Macchiwara, were killed on the spot at the rented accommodation in Ahluwalia colony , Jamalpur area of Ludhiana in 2014.

Divulging the details, Additional Public Prosecutor Pooja Singal apprised that the prosecution has examined 51 witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.

On October 4, 2022 the court had held guilty two dismissed cops and one sarpanch to be guilty in fake encounter case of two Dalit youth brothers.

One accused Baldev Singh, ex-homeguard jawan, has been acquitted giving benefit of doubt.

Inspector Manjinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh of Payal have already been declared proclaimed offenders in this case long back by police and are still at large. 

The charges were framed against the accused persons on February 6, 2015.

The case had hit the headlines causing much embarrassment to the police department. Political parties have made it a big issue. AAP had sought CBI probe into the matter.

According to prosecution, Gurjit Singh (having association with SAD) killed the brothers with his revolver, when the police party raided to arrest both the brothers in an attempt to murder case, on September 27, 2014.

The police had registered the case on the statement of Harpreet Kaur, owner of house where the encounter had taken place.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend from Mumbai

2
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh won't get a penny; here is why

3
Punjab

Where is Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

5
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

6
Haryana

Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

7
Amritsar

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

8
Nation

Bar Council of India flays bid to malign Supreme Court judge ahead of elevation

9
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

10
Himachal

Asia's pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism

Russia pounds Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities with cruise missiles at rush hour; 5 dead, 12 injured

Explosions reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukrain...

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI’s “circulation” method for appointing judges

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

The Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazee...

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, says Jaishankar on Khalistani activity in Canada

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

Jaishankar at a joint press conference with Australian Forei...

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise

Yogi announces 3-day state mourning on Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

Swachh rankings: Local Bodies Minister appreciates services of sanitation workers

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

‘False cases being filed against youths’

'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Delhi's Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir Badal

1,000 EV-charging portals installed in Delhi

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

No outreach staff, only 35 listed with Kapurthala women rehab

Jalandhar: Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

Students of KC Group migrating to other colleges a harassed lot

Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Metal factory blast near Dehlon: Owner among two booked

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Cyber criminals posing as relatives from Canada dupe Ludhiana resident of Rs 2.7 lakh

Paddy yield estimated to go down in Ludhiana district as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Open house: Should covid-appropriate behaviour be implemented strictly ahead of the festive season?

Punjab Congress holds state-wide protest, demands dismissal of minister Sarari

Punjab Congress holds state-wide protest, demands dismissal of minister Sarari

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan in Patiala, MC to lodge FIR

Now, non-teaching employees of Punjabi University threaten stir