2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 10

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Raj Kumar Garg has sentenced an Akali leader and two dismissed cops to rigorous life imprisonment in the Jamalpur fake encounter case of two Dalit youths in 2014.

Those sentenced include Akali leader Gurjeet Singh alias Saim, sarpanch of village Khokra, Machhiwara; Yadwinder Singh, resident of Sahjo Majra village, Machhiwara, and Ajit Singh, a resident of Garhi village, Machhiwara, Ludhiana.

Fine of Rs 1,04,000 has also been imposed. Out of the fine amount recovered, Rs 1 lakh would be paid as compensation to the victims’ family.

Two brothers Harinder Singh (23) alias Lalli and Jatinder Singh (25) alias Goldy, residents of Bhohapur village, Macchiwara, were killed on the spot at the rented accommodation in Ahluwalia colony , Jamalpur area of Ludhiana in 2014.

Divulging the details, Additional Public Prosecutor Pooja Singal apprised that the prosecution has examined 51 witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.

On October 4, 2022 the court had held guilty two dismissed cops and one sarpanch to be guilty in fake encounter case of two Dalit youth brothers.

One accused Baldev Singh, ex-homeguard jawan, has been acquitted giving benefit of doubt.

Inspector Manjinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh of Payal have already been declared proclaimed offenders in this case long back by police and are still at large.

The charges were framed against the accused persons on February 6, 2015.

The case had hit the headlines causing much embarrassment to the police department. Political parties have made it a big issue. AAP had sought CBI probe into the matter.

According to prosecution, Gurjit Singh (having association with SAD) killed the brothers with his revolver, when the police party raided to arrest both the brothers in an attempt to murder case, on September 27, 2014.

The police had registered the case on the statement of Harpreet Kaur, owner of house where the encounter had taken place.