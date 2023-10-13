2015 Drugs case: Sukhpal Khaira's police custody extended by two days

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 12

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Jalalabad, today extended the police remand of Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira for two more days in the 2015 drug smuggling case.

Sources said the police pleaded that Khaira’s interrogation was required to be conducted to examine the revenue record of his land and property. So, police remand should be extended for seven days.

On the other hand, Khaira’s counsel Sanjeev Kamboj pleaded that it was against Section 36 (A) of NDPS Act to extend the remand when the accused had already completed the custody for 15 days and the case of granting further remand should have been sent to the Sessions Court.

Khaira was arrested from his Chandigarh residence by the Fazilka police on September 28 in connection with the 2015 drug smuggling case.

