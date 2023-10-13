2015 Drugs case: Sukhpal Khaira's police custody extended by two days

Fazilka, October 12
The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Jalalabad, today extended the police remand of Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira for two more days in the 2015 drug smuggling case.
Sources said the police pleaded that Khaira’s interrogation was required to be conducted to examine the revenue record of his land and property. So, police remand should be extended for seven days.
On the other hand, Khaira’s counsel Sanjeev Kamboj pleaded that it was against Section 36 (A) of NDPS Act to extend the remand when the accused had already completed the custody for 15 days and the case of granting further remand should have been sent to the Sessions Court.
Khaira was arrested from his Chandigarh residence by the Fazilka police on September 28 in connection with the 2015 drug smuggling case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM