2015 drugs case: Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s police remand extended by two days

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 14

The Court of Judicial Magistrate Ist Class in Fazilka’s Jalalabad town on Saturday extended Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s police remand further by two days in a 2015 drugs case.

The Bholath MLA was produced in the Jalalabad court after his two-day remand ended today. Khaira was arrested on September 28 from his Chandigarh residence and sent to two-day remand. Khaira was held on the basis of an investigation conducted in a drugs case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Deputy Inspector General Swapan Sharma, who had in the past also served as Fazilka SSP.

The case was registered in March 2015 at Jalalabad. Nine people, including Khaira’s “aide” Gurdev Singh, were booked in the case and later convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police had recovered 2 kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, a country-made pistol, a .315-bore pistol and two Pakistani SIM cards from them.

