2015 Kotkapura firing case: SIT indicts former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir, ex-DGP Saini; files 7000-page chargesheet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing cases of sacrilege and police firing in 2015, on Friday filed a charge sheet in a court in Punjab's Faridkot indicting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini as masterminds.

The charge sheet also blamed then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal for the Kotkapura firing case following sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent violence in which the police force was accused of excesses that left two people dead.

Then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has been blamed for facilitating the execution of the conspiracy, in the 7,000-page charge sheet, which was filed by the SIT led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) LK Yadav.

They are accused of alleged illegal and excess use of force to conceal inaction of state on series of three sacrilege incidents at Burj Jawahar Singhwala village and Gurdwara Sahib Bargari (affixing of derogatory poster and scattering of Angs of Shri Guru Granth Sahib).

Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh said that SIT has filed chargesheet against 8 accused in Kotkpaura police firing case of October 2015. He said the accused include former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal, former DIG Amar Singh Chahal, former SSPs Charanjit Singh Sharma and SS Mann, and then SHO Kotkapura Gurdeep Singh.

The then CM Parkash Singh Badal also facilitated in execution of conspiracy which led to police firing at Kotkapura, the SIT alleged.

IG Param Raj Umranangal, DIG Amar Singh Chahal, former SSP Charanjit Singh are accused of execution of conspiracy, former SSP Sukhmander Singh Mann is accused of execution of conspiracy/ distortion and concealment of facts and former SHO Kotkapura, Gurdeep Singh is accused of distortion and concealment of facts.

