2021 drug case: Majithia fails to appear before SIT, seeks time to prepare papers

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 27

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia did not appear before the special investigation team (SIT) headed by ADGP MS Chhina today. He has sought four weeks to prepare documents and collect other details sought by the SIT.

Sources say the SIT headed by MS Chhina, who retires on December 31, has now sent fresh summons to Majithia for December 30, asking him to personally appear and explain as to why four weeks are needed.

“Majithia sent a letter on Tuesday informing the SIT that he will need four weeks to face questioning. The SIT wants to know why a month is needed by him as there is nothing new which he needs to submit,” they said.

Bikram Singh Majithia was questioned for over seven hours on December 18 at the office of the Patiala ADGP at Chhoti Baradari over his alleged links with those named in the multi-crore drug nexus was specifically questioned about financial transactions as the SIT concentrated on financial trails. The six-member SIT had again summoned him on December 27.

All efforts to get a response from Chhina and other members of the SIT proved futile.

Meanwhile, a senior official said the state government would have to name a new SIT chief following the retirement of Chinna this Sunday. “It is highly unlikely that Majithia will appear before the SIT this week and, therefore, the next summoning will be under a new SIT chief until or unless Chinna gets an extension in service,” he said.

The case was registered by the police on December 20, 2021, against Majithia, but his arrest was deferred by courts for two months. Majithia got bail on August 10, 2022, after spending five months in jail. Later, an SIT was formed to probe the case and file a chargesheet.

