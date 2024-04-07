2021 protest case: Majithia appears in court

Chandigarh, April 6
Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia today appeared in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Inder Singh Sandhu in a case registered against him during a protest held here.
The police had registered a case against 23 Akali leaders, including Majithia on November 6, 2021, for offences punishable under the IPC during a protest. An FIR was registered on the complaint of an Inspector, who alleged that the Akali leaders attacked some policemen during a protest at the MLA hostel in Sector 3 here.
Meanwhile, the state has failed to file a reply on a discharge plea filed by Balwinder Singh, one of the accused in the case. Balwinder had filed a discharge application through counsel Rajesh Kumar Rai.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers