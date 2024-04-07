2021 protest case: Majithia appears in court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia today appeared in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Inder Singh Sandhu in a case registered against him during a protest held here.

The police had registered a case against 23 Akali leaders, including Majithia on November 6, 2021, for offences punishable under the IPC during a protest. An FIR was registered on the complaint of an Inspector, who alleged that the Akali leaders attacked some policemen during a protest at the MLA hostel in Sector 3 here.

Meanwhile, the state has failed to file a reply on a discharge plea filed by Balwinder Singh, one of the accused in the case. Balwinder had filed a discharge application through counsel Rajesh Kumar Rai.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal