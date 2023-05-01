2022 second warmest since 1901 in Punjab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

The state’s annual mean temperature during 2022 — one degree Celsius warmer than its long period average (LPA) — turn out be the second warmest year, on record, for the state since 1901. A India Meteorological Department (IMD) report revealed that the annual average temperature of Punjab was 22.4 degrees Celsius.

The Annual Climate Statement (Statewise) report-2022 by the department was released last Friday. Punjab’s rise of 1.05 degrees Celsius in annual mean was the third highest in the country in 2022.

“The warmest annual mean temperature in terms of anomaly with respect to long-term mean in the country was observed over Uttarakhand (1.17 degrees Celsius) followed by Himachal Pradesh (1.16 degrees Celsius) and Punjab (1.05 degrees Celsius),” said the IMD.

According to the report, the five warmest years on the record for Punjab are 1953 (anomaly+1.105°C), 2022 (+1.049°C), 1921 (+0.976°C), 2016 (+0.965°C), and 1941(+0.889°C).