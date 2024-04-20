2023 bypoll Congress candidate Karamjeet Chaudhary joins BJP

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 20

Coming as a major dent to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, its candidate for the Jalandhar 2023 bypoll Karamjeet Kaur Chaudhary has joined the BJP in Delhi on Saturday.

She is the widow of deceased MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary and mother of sitting Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary.

The family had been opposing the candidature of Charanjit S Channi from Jalandhar reserved seat. The family had tried its best to seek ticket from the high command and had even been demanding reconsideration of the ticket. Vikramjit has not yet joined the BJP.

Karamjeet Chaudhary had lost to then AAP candidate Sushil Rinku with 58,000 votes. Rinku had shifted to the BJP and is now candidate from the saffron party from Jalandhar. He attended the joining in ceremony of Karamjeet Chaudhary in Delhi today.

Karamjeet Chaudhary has been claiming that her family which is serving the Congress for the past 98 years had been disrespected by the high command by denial of ticket. She has said that her family's third generation has been serving in the Congress now.

Her father-in-law Master Gurbanta Singh was Education Minister, after which her brother-in-law Chaudhary Jagjit Singh was the Local Bodies Minister.

Her husband twice got elected as the MP from Jalandhar and passed away during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, her son Vikramjit Chaudhary is the Phillaur MLA.

