2024 polls: Parties set the ball rolling with Gurdaspur seat to identify candidates

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, September 10

In the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency, all four mainline political parties (BJP, AAP, Congress and SAD) have initiated the process of identifying candidates for the 2024 General Election.

A section of the BJP leadership is inclined towards having ex-Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar as its candidate. There are, however, others who believe being the state president, he should not be confined to just one seat.

Their logic is that he should be made to focus on all 13 constituencies. “If he ends up with a decent performance, he could be sent to the Rajya Sabha. Home minister Amit Shah’s proximity to Jakhar is well known in political circles,” said a leader close to Shah.

The BJP is already off the starting blocks. Union ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Arjun Meghwal have already toured some cities in this parliamentary constituency.

Amit Shah’s rally in Gurdaspur in June was part of the party’s preparations for 2024. Punjab in-charge and Gujarat ex-CM Vijay Rupani also held an informal meeting in Gurdaspur with senior leaders and grassroots workers.

AAP has already sounded the Pathankot-based eye-surgeon Dr KD Singh. On his part, Dr Singh has started reaching out to workers.

For the Congress, the wives of two prominent leaders are in contention. Also in the race is a Pathankot-based Hindu leader, an ex-MLA.

The SAD has yet to start preparations. Sources say Akalis are waiting for final word on alliance with the BJP. With five of nine Assembly seats in this constituency dominated by Jat Sikhs, it is sure that the party will field a candidate from this community.

