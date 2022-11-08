205 cases of liquor seized

Zirakpur, November 7
The police seized 205 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor near the T-point at Dhakoli here on November 5.
The illicit liquor was being reportedly transported from a godown in Chandigarh to Gujarat. The police nabbed Loona of Barmer, Rajasthan, driver of the truck, bearing a registration number of UP. The Dhakoli police have booked godown owner Parminder Singh and truck owner Pradhan Kaalu of Hisar in this connection.
DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “On the directions of senior officials, a campaign is underway to check the supply of intoxicants and liquor. A truck loaded with liquor was seized on November 5.”
