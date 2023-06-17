205 pilgrims get Pakistan visas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

The SGPC has received visas for 205 pilgrims to go to Pakistan on the occasion of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary. The jatha is scheduled to leave for Pakistan on June 21.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the passports of 276 pilgrims were sent for obtaining visas for their participation in the event to be held at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore. Only 205 pilgrims received the visas, he said.

The jatha will leave from the SGPC office on June 21. After visiting various Sikh shrines in Pakistan, the pilgrims will attend a programme at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on June 29. The jatha will return to India on June 30.