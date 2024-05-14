209 candidates file papers amid show of strength

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, May 13

Witnessing a heavy rush in election offices in all 13 constituencies, 209 candidates from different political parties and Independents filed nomination papers for the elections today. The last date of the nomination is tomorrow.

The list included prominent leaders such as MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Congress), MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) and Preneet Kaur (BJP), AAP ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Meet Hayer and Dr Balbir Singh, Virsa Singh Valtoha (SAD), Dr Daljit Singh Cheema (SAD),Vijay Inder Singla (Congress) and Simranjit Singh Mann of the SAD (Amritsar).

Senior BJP leaders with Preneet Kaur in Patiala on Monday.

Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s was not present when his wife Preneet Kaur had gone to file papers in Patiala. She was accompanied by her daughter Jai Inder Kaur and son Raninder Singh during the filing of nomination

AAP Jalandhar candidate Pawan Tinu filed his nomination papers for the Jalandhar seat amid a roadshow. Anita Som Parkash, wife of Union Cabinet Minister Som Parkash, filed her nomination after holding a roadshow. She was accompanied by Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Tsikshan Sud among others.

Amritsar roads were blocked due to heavy supporters’ rush during filing of the papers by Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla while Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walked down to the office of Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, to submit his nomination papers.

Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla submitted his nomination papers from the Anandpur Sahib constituency. He was accompanied by state party president Raja Warring and Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh

Giving details, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Sibin C said 29 nominations had been filed from Gurdaspur; Amritsar (21), Khadoor Sahib (20), Jalandhar (10), Hoshiarpur (8), Anandpur Sahib (19), Ludhiana (19), Fatehgarh Sahib (8), Faridkot (8), Bathinda(14), Sangrur(16), Patiala (21) and Ferozepur (18).

