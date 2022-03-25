20K plaints in two days, most sans proof

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 24

The anti-bribery helpline ‘9501200200’ announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday has received more than 20,000 complaints so far. However, a majority of these do not have an audio or video proof to support the claim.

Talking to The Tribune, a senior officer from the Chief Minister’s Office said: “Since it’s early days, people are not fully aware of how to appropriately report their case. Most of complaints that we have received are without audio or video proof. There are messages of allegations against the government and senior officers.”

How to send graft complaints Send ‘Hi’ message to 9501200200; pick any of 3 language options — Hindi, Punjabi or English — that appear

The Chief Minister’s pre-recorded message lists details of helpline, asks for sender’s name

It then asks: ‘Has anyone asked you for bribe to avail a government service?’

If yes, sender can upload audio/video recording of the officer seeking bribe after playing it out

In case no recording is available, sender is asked about name, designationof erring official

The caller is conveyed a callback will be arranged for follow-up action initiated on the complaint

“Also, most of the complaints are just being repeated. We can understand the rush because of people’s expectations from the government, but the process needs to be streamlined. While even normal complaints are being accepted and also replied to, it must be pointed out complaints with audio or video proofs serve the purpose better and stand a chance of faster redress,” said the officer.

The complaints will be handled by a special team, which has been assigned an office in the Vigilance Bureau. The team comprises AIG Vikas Sabbarwal, and PPS officers Angreiz Singh and Rupinderdeep Kaur.

A sarpanch from a village in Gurdaspur district said: “People are appreciating the government initiative to stem the malpractice of bribery. However, the exercise will be appreciated more if a time limit is set on the ‘action taken report’.

