20K youths being trained as pump operators across Punjab

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, August 13
At least 20,000 youths are being trained as pump operators for rural water supply schemes being run in 12,581 villages across the state.
The first batch of 8,000 youths employed by the Water Supply and Sanitation Department is undergoing training as electrical and mechanical pump operators at 23 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. The remaining 12,000 youths will be trained as Multi-Purpose Skilled Workers (MPSW) at other government run-ITIs in different phases.
“Giving in-house training enables the youth to get certification from government-run institutions and increases productivity and cuts losses at the rural water supply schemes, the main backbone of water supply schemes in villages. Categorised into electrical and civil domains, the trainees are gaining expertise in roles such as pump operators, motor mechanics, electricians, technicians, plumber and fitters”, said DPS Kharbana, Director, Technical Education.
Loan for students
In order to promote self-entrepreneurship, the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training has extended loan to 60 final-year students of ITIs and tool kits to another 150 students specialising in plumping, welding and electrical trades.
