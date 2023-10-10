21,000 peddlers nabbed in 15 months in Punjab, says IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

In the past 15 months, the Punjab Police have arrested 20,979 drug smugglers, including 3,003 big fish. A total of 15,434 FIRs have been registered, of which 1,864 are related to commercial quantity.

IGP (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said the raiding teams seized 1,510.55 kg of heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes.

Additionally, 147.5 kg of heroin was seized by the police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, thus taking the effective seizure to 1,658.05 kg in 15 months, he said.

The IGP said cops seized 924.29 of kg opium, 986.06 kg ganja, 4,70.91 quintals of poppy husk and 92.03 lakhs tablets and vials of pharma opioids. He said they had confiscated Rs 15.81 crore of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers.

Gill pointed out that the police had forfeited properties of 111 smugglers worth Rs 88.3 crore in 15 months.

