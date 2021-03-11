21 Punjab AAP MLAs in touch with me: BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 5

The BJP today held a protest outside the District Administrative Complex over the alleged failure of the state government in fulfilling its poll promises. Leading a dharna, senior party leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi lashed out at the AAP government, saying Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his party leaders had promised the “moon” before the elections, but had failed on all fronts.

“His leadership has been exposed and his own party MLAs are not happy with the functioning of the government,” said Sodhi, claiming as many as 21 MLAs of the AAP were directly or indirectly in touch with him. “The government is being controlled by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. It is a matter of shame that the Punjab CM has become a ‘puppet’ and is playing into the hands of Kejriwal,” alleged Sodhi.

He said AAP leaders had been making a hue and cry about sending the culprits of the Bargari incident behind bars, but they seemed to have forgotten it all now. “Nobody is talking about the Bargari incident now, which shows the AAP has fooled people,” said Sodhi. “The government has not been able to break the drugs nexus,” claimed Gurparvej Singh “Shella” Sandhu, another party leader.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann #rana gurmit singh sodhi