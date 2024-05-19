210 bottles of liquor seized, seven arrested

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 18

The district police seized 210 bottles of liquor from the district yesterday and held seven persons in this regard. The police of Sherpur, Bhawanigarh, Sunam, Dharamgarh, Lehra and Khanauri police stations recovered 190 bottles of ‘theka sharab desi’ from different persons while the police of Longowal and Moonak police stations recovered 20 bottles of illicit liquor from two persons.

