22 Moga villages to be developed as 'Adarsh'

Moga, August 22

The Centre has selected 22 villages in Moga district under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, with more than 50 per cent population belonging to the Scheduled Castes, which will be developed as “Adarsh Gram” (model village).

The project includes effective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Bharat Nirman, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and other facilities, including potable water supply, housing for all, electrification and total sanitation.

Moga District Magistrate (DM) Kulwant Singh said the process of collecting information according to the requirements of the residents of the selected villages would start soon. He recently held a meeting with the officials concerned and directed them to present an action plan so that a survey could be conducted at the village level under the supervision of committees headed by sarpanches, panches and other persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

The shortlisted villages include (block Moga-1) Dhurkot, Chadhat Singh Wala, Chupkeeti; (block Moga-2) Chotiyan Thoiba, Jai Singh Wala, Gajjanwala; (block Nihal Singh Wala) Patto Hira Singh; (block Kot-ise- Khan) Attari, Gatti Jatta, Fatehpur Kunia, Boghewal, Manjali, Kot Mohammad Khan, Thoothgarh, Firozwal Wada, Nasirpur Jania, Chak Tarewala, Mandar Kalan, Bhoipur, Khambha, Chak Kaniya Kalan, Balkhandi and Syed Jalalpur, said the DM.