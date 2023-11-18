22 nabbed in Tarn Taran

Tribune Reporters

Amritsar/ Tarn Taran, Nov 17

Acting tough against those burning stubble, the police have registered 22 FIRs in Amritsar district so far.

Of these, nine cases have been registered against unknown persons.

In Tarn Taran, the police have registered 44 cases of stubble burning.

A total of 10 FIRs have been registered against unidentified persons by the Police Department.

The police said when the raiding team fails to identify a land owner, they register an FIR against unknown person and they include the name after getting a report from patwari concerned.

Tarn Taran Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Harpal Singh said as many as 1,972 hotspots had been identified. He said 22 accused had been arrested and a fine of Rs 23.75 lakh had been imposed on violators.

Th CAO added that Rs 7.8 lakh penalty had been collected so far.

