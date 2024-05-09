22 nominations filed in Punjab for the Lok Sabha election

Chandigarh May 8
On the second day of filing of nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, 22 nominations have been filed by 20 candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.
Punjab CEO Sibin C said that one candidate each has filed his nomination papers from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Anandpur Sahib and Fatehgarh Sahib. Five candidates have filed their nominations from Sangrur, while three candidates each have filed their nominations from Amritsar and Patiala.
Two of the three candidates from Patiala have filled two nominations forms each. Two candidates have filed their nominations from Faridkot and three from Ludhiana. No candidate filed nomination papers for Ferozepur, Khadoor Sahib, Bathinda and Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seats on Wednesday, the CEO said.
