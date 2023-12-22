22-year-old shot dead in Muktsar, one injured

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 21

A 22-year-old youth was shot dead and another seriously injured over an unknown dispute between two factions of youngsters, who were friends earlier, outside a restaurant on the Kotkapura bypass in Muktsar town last night.

As per the CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, the deceased, Sumit Singh Brar, a resident of Sohangarh Rattewala village in Ferozepur district, had intervened when the occupants of a Scorpio thrashed his friend Ripanjot Singh of Jawahrewala village. He was shot there. Before fleeing, the occupants of the Scorpio also fired at Ripanjot.

Sumit’s uncle Jagjit Singh lodged a complaint with the police saying, “My nephew had come to Muktsar town for some work. When he did not return till late in the evening, I went to the town to find out his whereabouts. After reaching a restaurant on the Kotkapura bypass, I saw a Scorpio there. Jaireet Singh was driving it, while Lovepreet Singh Chahal and some unidentified persons were sitting inside. They blew the horn and when Ripanjot went close to the vehicle, they started thrashing him. When Sumit intervened, Lovepreet opened fire at him. Later, while fleeing, he fired another shot at Ripanjot. Meanwhile, a police team came and took both injured to the hospital, where Sumit was declared brought dead. Ripanjot is undergoing treatment.”

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of murder against Chahal, Jaireet of Muktsar town and some unknown persons. The main accused, Chahal, who had returned from the USA nearly three weeks ago, has been arrested.

Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased and the suspects were initially friends, but later their relations turned sour. The exact cause of the murder is not known yet, but it seems to a clash over parking.”

